Russia & Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is changing our lives. It’s pushed prices up, and forced smaller countries, such as my South Africa, to choose a side in the bigger war for control of the global economy. Ukrainian and Russians are dying without knowing why. To have an opinion in a bar is easy. It’s even easier to do what politicians tell us. But to be anti-war requires hard work. I don’t want to be a fool, so I’m digging and sharing with you major events, key players, and the horrors of us, the collective human race, being manipulated again. My effort towards knowledge and wisdom is an essay/podcast series called ‘Putin Isn't the Only Monster in Ukraine’. Please join me in discovery.

PUTIN ISN’T THE ONLY MONSTER IN UKRAINE

OTHER ESSAYS ON THE UKRAINE/RUSSIAN WAR

SOMETHING ELSE

TUCKER CARLSON INTERVIEWS PUTIN (2024)

More to come…

Share