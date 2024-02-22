Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)

Are you swallowing the pill you're fed?
There's a world of illusion created by propaganda and wilful ignorance. Then there's a second world of cruel but beautiful reality.
  
Mike Hampton
Detained "Palestinian women and girls subjected to forms of sexual assault"
In a radical turn of events, Israeli soldiers are accused of stripping naked, raping kidnapping, and executing Palestinian females.
  
Mike Hampton
4
Russia kills over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers in one day in post-Avdeevka push West of Donetsk city
Russian Defence Ministry Report 21 February 2024.
  
Mike Hampton
7
"[Julian Assange's] prosecution was motivated to punish and inhibit the exposure of American state-level crimes."
Justices Johnson and Sharp seemed at times surprised by what they were hearing from Assange’s lawyers.
  
Mike Hampton
2
Hello Icelandic Movies!
The best Icelandic movies, series, and documentaries.
Published on Wicked Mike’s Ghosts  
Politicians are funny!
"Doctor," said the troubled politician, "I've horns growing on my head." The Doctor replied, "Don't worry. That's just an occupational hazard."
  
Mike Hampton
DISGRACE: US vetoes Algeria's ceasefire resolution at UN Security Council
Watch Now | US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield overrules every other member except for the UK, who abstained
Published on Decensored News  
A Requiem for Love and Sex
It is not that I wish to move my salty lips and snaky tongue. As poet I’m bound by, and obligated to, darkness … and Death is patient with certainty.
Published on Wicked Mike’s Ghosts  
Sharing the banned undercover investigative docuseries into the Jewish lobby in the USA
Truth counts more when criminal governments seek to hide it.
  
Mike Hampton
2
'Natural Born Settlers'
What's it like to grow up as a Jew in an Israeli settlement in the occupied territory of Palestine. 'Natural Born Settlers' is an insightful short…
  
Mike Hampton
14
The livestreamed suicide of 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis was a lesson in...
Catfished, cyberbullied, allegedly raped, and ignored, Katelyn Davis became the tragic poster girl for the dangers of the internet, useless followers…
Published on Wicked Mike’s Ghosts  
How British Intelligence Framed Julian Assange As Russian Agent
February 20/21st could mark WikiLeaks founder-and-chief Julian Assange’s final opportunity to avoid extradition to the US. London’s High Court has…
Published on Active Measures  
