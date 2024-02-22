Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)
Are you swallowing the pill you're fed?
There's a world of illusion created by propaganda and wilful ignorance. Then there's a second world of cruel but beautiful reality.
4 hrs ago
•
Mike Hampton
2
Detained "Palestinian women and girls subjected to forms of sexual assault"
In a radical turn of events, Israeli soldiers are accused of stripping naked, raping kidnapping, and executing Palestinian females.
12 hrs ago
•
Mike Hampton
7
4
Russia kills over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers in one day in post-Avdeevka push West of Donetsk city
Russian Defence Ministry Report 21 February 2024.
16 hrs ago
•
Mike Hampton
7
7
"[Julian Assange's] prosecution was motivated to punish and inhibit the exposure of American state-level crimes."
Justices Johnson and Sharp seemed at times surprised by what they were hearing from Assange’s lawyers.
20 hrs ago
•
Mike Hampton
14
2
Hello Icelandic Movies!
The best Icelandic movies, series, and documentaries.
Published on Wicked Mike’s Ghosts
•
Feb 21
Politicians are funny!
"Doctor," said the troubled politician, "I've horns growing on my head." The Doctor replied, "Don't worry. That's just an occupational hazard."
Feb 21
•
Mike Hampton
4
DISGRACE: US vetoes Algeria's ceasefire resolution at UN Security Council
Watch Now | US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield overrules every other member except for the UK, who abstained
Published on Decensored News
•
Feb 21
A Requiem for Love and Sex
It is not that I wish to move my salty lips and snaky tongue. As poet I’m bound by, and obligated to, darkness … and Death is patient with certainty.
Published on Wicked Mike’s Ghosts
•
Feb 20
Sharing the banned undercover investigative docuseries into the Jewish lobby in the USA
Truth counts more when criminal governments seek to hide it.
Feb 20
•
Mike Hampton
11
2
'Natural Born Settlers'
What's it like to grow up as a Jew in an Israeli settlement in the occupied territory of Palestine. 'Natural Born Settlers' is an insightful short…
Feb 20
•
Mike Hampton
5
14
The livestreamed suicide of 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis was a lesson in...
Catfished, cyberbullied, allegedly raped, and ignored, Katelyn Davis became the tragic poster girl for the dangers of the internet, useless followers…
Published on Wicked Mike’s Ghosts
•
Feb 19
How British Intelligence Framed Julian Assange As Russian Agent
February 20/21st could mark WikiLeaks founder-and-chief Julian Assange’s final opportunity to avoid extradition to the US. London’s High Court has…
Published on Active Measures
•
Feb 19
