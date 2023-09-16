TRUTHSEEKING
Reality is murdered by corrupt corporations and arse-kissing politicians. Mainstream Media throws grenades of lies, elevating agenda over facts. I find the truth to become a better person. That began with exposing the horror of political corruption in Knysna. Then I started this substack to tell you about the USA’s war in Ukraine, but now I say more. My creative side is at Wicked Mike’s Ghosts.
PIECES OF ME
CONTACT ME
I don’t check my email often and will only respond to truthseekers (not the nutty kind). To contact me, subscribe and respond to the newsletter you’re sent.
Subscribe to Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)
People
Mike Hampton
I'm a South African anti-corruption activist, damaged by intimidation and SLAPP. Positive rulings by Parliament and the Public Protector have meant nothing. Crooked politicians have been promoted whilst I'm in limbo, fearing imprisonment.