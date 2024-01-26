ICJ Judge President Joan E. Donoghue makes provisional orders against Israeli genocide of Palestine

The UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) provisionally ruled in favour of South Africa’s case to protect the people of Palestine from genocide by Israel.

Judge President Joan E. Donoghue (USA) read out the determination that its reasonable to conclude that South Africa has standing to bring the case, that some of the rights South Africa seeks are plausible, that there is a risk of irreparable prejudice to Palestinians by Israel, and that it is urgent to protect them.

She quoted several United Nations and World Health Organisation figures who stated that the war affects the entire population of Gaza, that Gaza is becoming inhospitable with irreversible affect, that the majority are displaced and living in inhumane conditions conducive to disease, and that the “clock is ticking fast towards famine”.

She also quoted the killing statements by Israel’s Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, ensuring that he will be the most despised man in Israel today.

The provisional ruling is separate to the main case. The former only had to prove that there was a plausible risk of genocide, whereas the latter has to make a final decision on it.

It's a thin line, but in effect the provisional order is an interim order, the kind that would stop, for example, a husband abusing his wife during their divorce proceedings.

Judge Donoghue says the ruling creates international legal obligations for Israel but did not detail how.

The Court orders Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide. Israel must submit a report within one month as to how it has complied with the order, and South Africa will be provided the opportunity to comment thereon.

The final verdict will likely only be delivered years down the line. Israel will continue to argue that its engaged in an armed conflict, not genocide. No matter that result, the merits of the case will erase Western propaganda and bring clarity to the actual violence, and undoubtedly result in international embarrassment to Israel and its supporters, especially the USA, UK, France and Germany. It is now less plausible when they use phrases such as “defending democracy” and maintaining the “rules based order”.

Although an interim order, this is a legal and historical landmark, and a happy day to be Human (in the moral sense).

That emotion shouldn’t ignore that the ICJ provided Israel a loophole, a grey area to continue killing i.e. it did not implement South Africa’s first provisional measure request, that Israel must stop its military operations against Gaza.

The full judgement can be viewed on video or as text whilst the fight against unjust power continues…

Share