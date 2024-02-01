You’re aware that the ICJ’s provisional orders against Israel were historic, and immediately came under attack by the USA propaganda machine (which continues to run full steam, regularly hooting not warnings but the strident voices of corrupt politicians).

You know that the best way to make the ICJ’s orders reality (and stop the biggest modern slaughter of children) is for the UN Security Council to enforce them, but that the reality-attacking USA can simply veto the Council because the UN is not democracy but primarily intended as a weapon for the powerful against the weak.

Yesterday, the UN Security Council held its first deliberation which went as expected, and is, as expected, underreported. Of course, South Africa, as the complainant to the ICJ, has a stake in the proceeding. Its private media companies, with their ‘liberal’ bias which seems to do the bidding of the West, were also evasive, but State television broadcast the full proceeding.

Agenda Media and the ever blind and reactionary USA has yet to recognise and adapt to the global geopolitical earthquake.

That shift began with the tandem of the USA’s warmongering failures - physical, political and economic - and the rise of China’s economy. The USA, via its NATO proxy, amplified the process by creating/stimulating the Ukrainian Civil War with the goal of collapsing Russia (likely for its assets).

Russia had long prepared a defence plan. It had hoped to avoid invading Ukraine but was forced to, and that energised it and China’s plan to change world trade routes and alliances, especially in the Middle East.

As tragic as the pain of Palestine is, it’s another opportunity like Ukraine. The ICJ’s ruling reinforces countries opposed to the ‘American First’ rule of the world, and gives those caught in between great powers something to hold onto when they defy the USA i.e., more UN members will vote with Palestine.

The L.A. Progressive succinctly described how to bypass a U.S. veto:

“If the U.S. vetoes enforcement actions via the Security Council, the General Assembly can convene under Uniting for Peace, a resolution passed by the General Assembly to bypass the Soviet Union’s veto during the Korean War. The General Assembly can recommend that its member states impose arms and trade embargoes on Israel and organize a military force to intervene in Gaza. The General Assembly could also suspend Israel from its ranks. These decisions would require a vote of two-thirds of the 193 member states of the General Assembly.”

Two-thirds is a challenge but possible. It’s a way forward.

Alternatively, the USA could acknowledge its unpopular position, put aside its veto, and abstain.

And through all of this, South Africa’s legal team will be documenting every Israeli atrocity, bolstering their main case with the ICJ.

Credit: Photo by Palestinian Hosny Salah.

Share