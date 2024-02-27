I cried as U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell burnt his message into our brains: “Free Palestine!” How did he keep repeating that, how did he keep standing for so long whilst his skin melted in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C. this past Monday?

Bushnell died yesterday morning, but his act will live on no matter how hard Western media tries to dim it. He won’t remain unidentified and purposely forgotten as the woman who burnt herself outside the Israeli consulate in Georgia this past December.

Bushnell will be remembered because his determination is reminiscent of Buddhist monk Thích Quảng Đức’s calm immolation protest against Vietnam’s Catholic President’s repression of the Buddhist majority in 1963. That has never been forgotten.

HAMAS STATEMENT ON AARON BUSHNELL

“We, in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), express our heartfelt condolences and our full solidarity with the family and friends of the U.S. pilot Aaron Bushnell, whose name has been immortalized as a defender of humanitarian values and the plight of the oppressed Palestinian people who are suffering due to the U.S. administration and its unjust policies, like the U.S. activist Rachel Corrie who was crushed by a Zionist bulldozer in 2003 in Rafah, the same city for which Bushnell paid for with his life to pressure his country’s government to prevent the criminal Zionist army from attacking it and committing massacres and violations in it.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden bears full responsibility for the death of Aaron Bushnell due to its policy that supports the Nazi Zionist entity in the genocide war against our Palestinian people, as he gave his life in order to highlight the massacres and Zionist ethnic cleansing against our people in the Gaza Strip.

The heroic pilot Aaron Bushnell will remain immortal in the memory of our Palestinian people and the free people of the world, and a symbol of the spirit of global humanitarian solidarity with our people and their just cause.

The tragic incident that cost pilot Bushnell his life is an expression of the growing anger among the people in the U.S. who reject their country’s policy that contributes to the killing and genocide of our people, and rejects their government’s violation of global humanitarian values, by providing cover to ensure the impunity of the Nazi entity and its leaders from punishment and accountability.”

