In December 2023, I posted the best Russian and Ukrainian movies and documentaries. A subscriber pointed out that I had hadn’t included 'Come and See', the surreal WW2 pyschological horror from 1985. It was a glaring omission yet fortuitous because it reminded me to rewatch it.

“‘Come and See’ is as harrowing and horrifying a war film as I've ever seen. It may well be a masterpiece, in fact. Rare is the film that successfully blends intoxicating visual images with unrelentingly grim material, but Russian director Elem Klimov's phenomenal ‘Come and See’ is such a movie.” - Jeff Simon

You can view this terrifying anti-war classic for free below, courtesy of Mosfilm, the oldest studio in the Russian Federation.

