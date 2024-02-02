Monthly round-up of posts on my other, starkly different, substack. This may not be politics unless you think everything is politics. Either way, you’ll discover a different angle into our beautiful and cruel world. Sex and abuse is a repeated theme. Sometimes I add pieces of me from the past. I share things I love. Consider subscribing there if you want something more than missiles in Ukraine, starvation in Palestine, or any other madness the USA didn’t stop when it could have.

SEX & ABUSE

The livestreamed suicide of 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis was a lesson in... - Catfished, cyberbullied, allegedly raped, and ignored, Katelyn Davis became the tragic poster girl for the dangers of the internet, useless followers and family.

Young Banaz Mahmod told UK cops that her family would kill her. They ignored her - The 'honour killing' that made the UK realise it had a new immigration problem.

Sex, little girls, pretty women, and Netflix - Please wear a condom when reading my thoughts on sexualisation.

Evil in Paradise - European sex tourists looking for kids and teens in the Dominican Republic.

The danger of 'culture' in 'Sandstorm' - Imagine going from happiness to fear because someone saw you dance?

How are women in Iran after their uprising was crushed? The intrepid Isobel Yeung gets in trouble whilst visiting Iran to find out what's happened for or against women since Mahsa Amini died.

MOVIES

The interesting free short movies of Laura Moss - 'Eureka', 'Fry Day', and 'Rising Up, The Story of the Zombie Rights Movement'.

Hello Icelandic Movies! - The best Icelandic movies, series, and documentaries.

The 60 Best Movies of 2023 - The Oscars are often clueless to the world's greatest movies. Give me your eyes as we journey from the USA to Japan, art to action, from indies to blockbuster.

'Olmo & the Seagull' movie review - Great Brazilian actors, lot of emotion, thoughtful script. We should all try understand what it is to be a mother.

CREATIVE WRITING

Mother - Dear Roger, do they always drop the bomb?

BONUS

‘Finn and Bell’ has won several awards including a Peabody. It’s a story that doesn’t go where it begins.

“Finn Rooney killed himself on January 3, 2020 in the afternoon after school. No one predicted it. There were no signs. All that can be said for sure is that there was a flash of high emotion that comes with youth, and there was a gun nearby, and bullets. This isn't a story about suicide. It's a story about a boy called Finn who loved to fish and play baseball and write poetry and embroider...and what happens to a small Vermont community as it staggers forward after an unspeakable tragedy.”

Listen to ‘Finn and Bell’.

Share