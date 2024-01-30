Loading video

Facts are not solid but various media are reporting further information about a circulating video showing part of an attack on Tuesday, at approximately 5.30am, on the Ibn Sina Hospital in the city of Jenin on the West Bank, Palestine.

Approximately one dozen Israeli soldiers, likely special forces - with several disguised as nurses, one as a doctor, one wearing a hijab, and others decoy accessories such as a wheelchair and a baby’s car seat - invaded the hospital to execute Mohammed Jalamneh, Basil al-Ghazawi and Mohammed al-Ghazawi with silenced weapons.

Jalamneh, a member of Hamas, was killed on the third floor. The exact location of the other two hasn’t been revealed but they were part of the Islamic Jihad. It’s unknown if they were part of the Oct 7 attack, but it seems as if they were locals i.e., not from Gaza.

Israel is a member of the Geneva Convention which states in:

Article 3 In the case of armed conflict not of an international character occurring in the territory of one of the High Contracting Parties, each party to the conflict shall be bound to apply, as a minimum, the following provisions: 1. Persons taking no active part in the hostilities, including members of armed forces who have laid down their arms and those placed hors de combat by sickness, wounds, detention, or any other cause, shall in all circumstances be treated humanely, without any adverse distinction founded on race, colour, religion or faith, sex, birth or wealth, or any other similar criteria. To this end the following acts are and shall remain prohibited at any time and in any place whatsoever with respect to the above-mentioned persons: (a) Violence to life and person, in particular murder of all kinds, mutilation, cruel treatment and torture;

(b Taking of hostages;

(c) Outrages upon personal dignity, in particular, humiliating and degrading treatment;

(d) The passing of sentences and the carrying out of executions without previous judgment pronounced by a regularly constituted court affording all the judicial guarantees which are recognized as indispensable by civilized peoples. 2. The wounded and sick shall be collected and cared for. An impartial humanitarian body, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, may offer its services to the Parties to the conflict. The Parties to the conflict should further endeavour to bring into force, by means of special agreements, all or part of the other provisions of the present Convention. The application of the preceding provisions shall not affect the legal status of the Parties to the conflict.

and

Article 20 The evacuation of prisoners of war shall always be effected humanely and in conditions similar to those for the forces of the Detaining Power in their changes of station. The Detaining Power shall supply prisoners of war who are being evacuated with sufficient food and potable water, and with the necessary clothing and medical attention. The Detaining Power shall take all suitable precautions to ensure their safety during evacuation, and shall establish as soon as possible a list of the prisoners of war who are evacuated.

ANOTHER WAR CRIME

