If you’re like me, and I think most of you here are, we’ve been injecting violence daily since 2024 started… and we’ve got a lot of protest and death ahead.

So take a deep levity breath with me… hold it… count up to the number when you turn blue… and let that nitrogen out slowly… and then imagine those #1 American “wet ass pussy” singers and their friends in a culture dance off with China.

Ok, the Americans are dancing and drippin’ and slippin’ and-

-just finished but their toned jelly’s still wobbling from the aftershock of the laws of nature.

Now it’s the turn of the fat, barbarian, artless Asian women to drop to the floor… and begin gasping like ‘goldfish’… and…

Loading video

Are you convinced that the Chinese are as ugly as the Russians, brainwashed into collective dancing? If not, and you think that Ventriloquist Victoria Nuland and her Dummie Joe Biden are deceiving you, then consider which army would be more disciplined and dedicated, the USA’s or China’s?

Loading video

When imagining bombs, consider that this is only the Chinese attitude to firecrackers.

Loading video

Chinese Spring, the Lunar New Year, happened on 10 February 2024. Those stunning koi dancers in the first video featured at the Spring Gala. I hear they all want to give me a call, and its their dream to massage the laptop shoulder pain of a South African with a middle-aged belly.

The well-coordinated martial artists from the 2019 event assured me that they won’t beat me up for what I just said, a gesture of respect towards my ant-war substack.

Seriously, I loved this, relished the beauty, and breathed in air free of Wall Street to Ohio train crashes. I hope you loved it too! If you did, keep watching…

