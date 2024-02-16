Warning: Remember this when falling in love with your favourite geopolitical commentators on Substack and YouTube!

The CIA (USA), SBU (Ukraine) and FSB (Russia) are with us on Substack. That’s not paranoia, that’s their job.

So are suck-ups hoping for a position under Trump. If they point in one direction, they’re not pointing in the direction of our better future. It’s worse if they’re waving an American flag under the disguise of ‘conservative’ values.

If we’re hoping for a Republican or Democrat, or Tory or Labour, to take control of the USA and UK, we’re against the freedom we claim to be against. They’re all the same thing that hates us.

Finding the truth is hard because we’re just animals with sociopathy and social media. The fact that inequality is increasing means we remain fooled, and probably won’t listen to our wiser voice telling us to be an adult mind instead of a podcaster, vlogger or substacker’s fanboy or fangirl.

Most of us want to be controlled whilst lying the opposite. We’ll know if this is true because belief is proportionate to action, and thus we only have to dare ourselves to list our actions… How did that go for you? Are you an activist or a fool?

Yeah, I’m not making friends. Truth is uncomfortable. It’s too much coffee in an empty tummy at 4am.

I’m going to empty my bowels of smaller intentions until the end of the month. During that dumping here (and on Wicked Ghosts), I’m unsubscribing from most substacks with the goal of finding better perspective or purpose. I’ve not abandoning my favourites, just bookmarking for weekly or fortnightly visitation.

Similarly, you’ll be less distracted by me, hopefully getting something more meaningful. Consider reading less of your favourite writers too. Find new writers so that you keep evolving your opinion.

But it would be very warm of you to keep Julian Assange as a constant in your heart.

Credit: Monster image by Intographics.

