Purism dies in the face of realism because the former rarely exists, but the latter is always with us.

INVESTIGATION OF THE JEWISH LOBBY

Al Jazeera is one of the few major TV news channels worth watching. The caveat is they’re funded by the Qatar government, and thus don’t question their sponsor.

That paradox ensures better international news coverage - they have the resources to keep hiring the best staff, and are among the few still practicing investigative journalism.

Consequently, I regularly reference Al Jazeera reports, and I’m in a bromance with their investigative series into corruption in Namibia, Malta, South Africa etc. Simply, they dig into issues no one else touches, or dig deeper.

As bombs fly and children cry in Palestine, the topical example of this are the ‘The Lobby UK’ and ‘The Labour Files’ documentary series which clearly show the negative influence of Zionism on the UK government, and that politicians are more shills than representatives. Considering the upcoming election, and incoming beast Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, they should be highlighted. Unfortunately, the Media are shills too, thus those investigations don’t get serious coverage (or nothing).

INTERRUPTION: BRAVE ROGER

Another reason for this post is the intimidation of the ‘Nazi’ BMG record label to drop Roger Waters for the false accusation of being anti-Semite. The Grayzone delivered the latest exposé yesterday.

KICK IN THE BALLS

“Children are taught in UNHRWA Palestinians schools to hate Jews.” - secretly filmed propaganda course in ‘The Lobby USA’, proof that UNHRWA has long been a target of Israel.

My appreciation for Al Jazeera got a kick in the balls in 2018 when it bowed to the USA, and never broadcast the companion series, ‘The Lobby USA’.

Qatar must’ve been promised a helluva lot in return to squash that great series, which makes me worry that they’re the medium for peace between CIA-Mossad and the Palestinian Authority regarding the Israeli-American-British war against Palestine.

The good news in this digital age is that it quickly leaked onto torrent sites, The Grayzone, and The Electronic Intifada. The whistleblowing journalist, my fab oxymoron, remains unidentified.

But screw my sore balls because I’ve still got a big heart for Al Jazeera’s journalism. Thus, I praise them (and love you) by giving you what you’re not supposed to be watching during this perilous, pyschopathic period…

Loading video

Loading video

Loading video

Loading video

Share