Saudi Arabia has seemingly taken offence that White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists, yesterday, the U.S.A. had "received positive feedback from both sides that they're willing to continue to have those discussions" towards Saudi-Israeli normalisation.”

Saudi Arabia issued the following statement of rebuke, putting a dent in U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s Middle East trip to garner support for Israel or, in undiplomatic terms, the death of Palestine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that regarding the discussions between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America on the Arab-israeli peace process, and in light of what has been attributed to the U.S. National Security Spokesperson, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the position of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been steadfast on the Palestinian issue and the necessity that the brotherly Palestinian people obtain their legitamate rights. The Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the U.S. administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that the Israeli aggession on the Gaza Strip stops and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip. The Kingdom reiterates its call to the permanent members of the UN Security Council that have not yet recognized the Palestinian state, to expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, so that the Palestinian people can obtain their legitamate rights and so that a comprehensive and just peace is achieved for all.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) responded with:

“We thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its firm position, and efforts to stand alongside the Palestinian people and their just cause.”

