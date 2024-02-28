I’m interested in your mood or assessment versus the latest sales pitch from the USA which is that Putin will keep conquering Europe until he’s stopped, or that WW3 is his endgame.

In contradiction, Mainstream Media (MSM) keep saying that the frontline between Russia and Ukraine hasn’t changed for the past year, and thus it’s a stale mate.

Receiving and holding both ideas is cognitive dissonance, but creating the idea is something else, something needing disruption with our thought.

I’m asking you, in two ways, when you think the war will end?

POLL #1

POLL #2

The following poll relates to territory and not issues such as NATO expansion and denazification. Note that Sumy and Kharviv are Ukraine’s oblasts/provinces on the border of Russia. Kalingrad is the Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania. I’ve included a link to Transnistria below the poll.

THE COLD WAR

Transnistria and Moldova are currently in the news. My previous posts provide backdrop.

I’ll be back on Sunday with a proper article.

For convenience sake, I referred to the war as Ukraine/Russo and not UK-USA/Russo. Transnistria, despite existing for 34 years, is shown as a spelling mistake by Substack! So are the words “denazification”, “exclave” and “oblast”. Header image credit to Gerd Altmann.

