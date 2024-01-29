“It’s the sound that guts me. The mama grasping her baby boy wrapped in a white shroud, moaning in shock. A little girl curled up next to the wheels of a stretcher holding her father. Between her cries, we hear her implore, “Baba!” There is also the father with skinny arms, still in his slippers, covered in ash, screaming his children’s names one by one. He turns over a piece of shattered concrete searching for his babies, but there is nothing but wreckage.” – read ‘What does it mean to be Palestinian now?’

Interesting developments in the geopolitics of the Middle East so I’m sharing news links with you, as well as the best article about what happened on October 7 (and it’s Israeli).

Furthermore, there are two excellent videos recommendations for you. The first is an interview with the Houthi that must shared! The second is ‘Israelism’, a timely new documentary made by American Jews exposing their indoctrination into Zionism. I’ve skipped Nazi comments that are so common on the net but it terribly reminds me of the proud but misguided German youth before WW2. The difference here is that there’s an awakening to the manipulation, and thus the hope that more open their eyes. Simone Zimmerman, the main protagonist, is a brave and beautiful example that we can all overcome our prejudices. It’s an essential documentary so tell about about it!

MIDDLE EAST NEWS

REACTION TO ICJ’S ORDERS

“THE BLACK TIME”

Last week, engrossed by Russian advances and the ICJ case, I forgot to post the most important article about Oct 7, detailing Israel’s failure to adequately respond to Hamas’ attack. A translated version of ‘The Black Time’, by Ronen Bergman and Yoav Zitun, can be found halfway down this page at The Electronic Intifada. It’s exceptional, concerning facts not conjecture, and should not be missed.

INTERVIEW WITH ANSAR ALLAH A.K.A. THE HOUTHI

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal dents international bias by interviewing Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, the spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement which we’ve come to know as the Houthi. Al-Bukhaiti explains the motive behind their strikes against the ships, and their position as a nation under attack by the USA, UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia [please inform me if YouTube ever takes down this important interview].

‘ISRAELISM’

What makes an American Jewish teenager think that Israel and Palestine are his or her land? Why do so many Americans volunteer for military service in Israel? Why are 60,000 Americans living in the Occupied Territories, the land stolen from Palestinians? First the trailer for ‘Israelism’, and then Democracy Now’s interview with the directors. Get a 24-hr digital rental for only $5.

AMERICA, THE ONLY LAND OF THE FREE

THE ATTACK ON U.S. TROOPS IN LEBANON

Western MSM speaks of the USA needing to respond to the strike on its troops in Jordan that killed 3 and injured 34. That’s a deliberate misinterpretation because the attack is likely a response to the USA protecting Israel’s genocide of Palestinians, and bombing of Yemen. Furthermore, other sources state that the American troops were in Syria.

That ‘military experts’ were immediately speaking of attacking Iran indirectly is crazy considering no one had identified the attackers. However, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) has since claimed responsibility. Though pro-Iranian, it cannot be claimed that they didn’t act on their own initiative.

I hope the neocons are unsuccessful in using this as an excuse to escalate tensions with Iran and ensure a regional war that would affect the world.

Larry Johnson warns of a dead-end war that “the United States cannot win.” And Al Jazeera offers a more sane view of what’s happened and could happen compared to CNN.

NEWS VIDEOS

DEBATE IN SOUTH AFRICA

Sometimes we need to suffer a headache. I refer to Natasha Hausdorff, the Director of UK Lawyers for Israel. She participates in this debate on SABC, South African state television, claiming that Hamas had no reason to celebrate because the ICJ’s rulings are a “non-entity”, and accuses South Africa of doing the bidding of terrorists.

Also on Israel's side is South African advocate Mark Oppenheimer, repeating the propaganda that Hamas went on a “rape spree” and “burnt babies”, ironically saying that it’s “libelous” to say that Israel isn’t preserving civilian life.

The final word was from Daniel Levy, the President of the U.S Middle East Project. He impressively took down Israel’s cheerleaders.

"Your viewers have been treated to a very commendable display of Israeli talking points… unfortunately those talking points bear no resemblance to the reality of what is going on. Every regime will have the people who are happy and willing to shill for it. That was true of the Apartheid regime in South Africa… There are four crucial spins that have been put forward here that need to be debunked. The first is that the ruling on the provisional measures at the International Court of Justice was somehow a result for Israel… If that’s what an Israeli success looks like, I’d be fascinated to know what an Israeli failure looks like. Number two: You've been told that this war is being conducted trying to protect civilians. Let’s remind ourselves that Save the Children said that three times as many Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza… as compared across the world, in every conflict, in any typical year. Number three, this attempt to suggest that it is somehow antisemitic or libelous to take Israel to the International Court of Justice, does such an injustice to the Jews around the world who believe ‘Never again’ is for ANYONE… Finally, the suggestion that this is a failure for South Africa. The world is looking at South Africa and seeing a State - and it shouldn’t matter what your political affiliations in South Africa are - this is a State that stood up for justice, and is tremendously commendable in having done so.”

Tomorrow, I’ll post more about Hamas.

On Wednesday, which has become usual, you’ll get an update on Russia and Ukraine - DO NOT LET MSM MAKE YOU FORGET HOW IMPORTANT EVENTS ARE THERE.

May no kid die for adult profit today.

Share