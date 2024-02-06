Middle East Update: 6 Feb 2024
Without evidence, the USA bombs anyone they claim is associated with Iran. Imagine our world if we starved, imprisoned, tortured or shot everyone by 'association'.
I was listening to Scott Horton's show before I came here, an episode called ‘What War With Iran Would Be Like’. The conversation headed into the greater context and his guest, Matthew Hoh, said that the USA's $238bn weapon sales was bigger than their $175bn agriculture product exports last year. They're supplying arms to 75% of the world’s dictators, and 10 of the 12 countries that have the death penalty for gay people.
Ultimately, these wars we hate are about profit. That made me think that human conflict is just marketing for the military industrial complex. Whether we’re Palestinian, Syrian, Iranian, Ukrainian, American or South African, we’re entertainment whilst dying, and adverts when dead.
I despise the overused term “controlled opposition”, but are we truthseekers and anti-war folk (who point out the horror) not “controlled advertisers”. That no matter what good we try do, we’ll ultimately serve something bad.
That terrible thought has a hook in me, and I wonder if I should keep doing this…
WORST QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"Israel is attacked for being an outpost of Western civilisation. It's fascinating that's an attack. One would think they'd be praised since Western civilisation is the most decent civilisation created in human history. But it is used as an attack by those who hate the West, the Left liberals and the Islamists. They're in an alliance against the United States." - Dennis Prager
TIMELINE: KILLING TOKEN IRANIANS
Biden signs off on Operation Ground Hog — bombing meaningless “targets” in Syria and Iraq
US strikes in Iraq and Syria kill about 40, including civilians
Iraq declares 3 days of mourning for victims of US airstrikes
Multiple deaths following drone attack on US-occupied Syrian oil field
Russia calls for ‘urgent’ UN Security Council meeting on US strikes in Iraq, Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drill with Russia & China next month
Death and Donations: Did the Israeli volunteer group handling the dead of October 7 exploit its role?
Far-right Israel minister suggests that Trump would give more US support to offensive in Gaza
800+ US, European civil servants condemn Governments for fueling Israeli war crimes
German media giant Axel Springer makes money on Israel’s illegal settlements
How the Houthis mined commercial intelligence to sabotage global trade
Pro-Palestinian activists persist in targeting Israeli ships at Australian ports
In the Middle East, the U.S. has reached the end of its abilities
US judge urges Biden to examine support for ‘plausible genocide’ in Gaza
Israel-Palestine war: Brown University students launch 'hunger strike for Palestine'
A hostage’s mother says toxic gas from Israeli bombs killed her son. Is she right?
Who are the Israeli settlers sanctioned by the US government?
War Crime: Israeli Special Forces dressed as doctors and nurses raided Jenin hospital to execute wounded Palestinian soldiers
"Has the UN received the Israeli dossier?" UN spokesman replied: "They have yet to receive anything in writing."
This is how the UN can bypass USA veto & bring Israel's killing of a 'nation' to justice
Gold Goats ’n Guns: Larry Johnson and the Intelligence Gulf in the Middle East
At the top, I stated that without evidence, the USA is bombing anyone they claim is associated with Iran, and asked for you to imagine our world if we starved, imprisoned, tortured or shot everyone by 'association'.
Conversely, those committed to these actions, from Australia to the Netherlands, and UK to the USA, are the jailers, torturers and snipers.
They’re the Bombing Association.
No matter how advanced the masses become, they will never escape from the peitrie dish they were raised in.
Does that mean you should quit?
I hope no, but we all must decide for ourselves when to jump ship.
The conspiracy does not stop in Gaza.
Soon it will come to Texas.
By testing how we react to this growing cancer ,we are teaching the rich how to rule us.
I do believe as do certainly many Iranians having followed Iran for sometime that a direct war with Israel and by extention the US is inevitable. Israel has and continues to threaten Iran as do the American war hawks for what they perceive as Iranian continued interference and resistance to the greater Israel project and western regional interest namely normalization with the oil producing gulf states and particularly Saudi Arabia.
There is a powerful rational for the US in regaining and maintaining a geopolitical monopoly over the middle east particularly due to China Russia Iran regional cooperation initiatives including China dependency of oil for its industrial manufacturing base that's perceived by the western corporate elite as a threat to their interests.
Although Iran Russia and China have formed a military statistical alliance and perhaps a deterrence for direct military conflict with Iran, I do not believe Iran is banking on that.