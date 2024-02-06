One of the many children The West and its allies starved in Yemen

I was listening to Scott Horton's show before I came here, an episode called ‘What War With Iran Would Be Like’. The conversation headed into the greater context and his guest, Matthew Hoh, said that the USA's $238bn weapon sales was bigger than their $175bn agriculture product exports last year. They're supplying arms to 75% of the world’s dictators, and 10 of the 12 countries that have the death penalty for gay people.

Ultimately, these wars we hate are about profit. That made me think that human conflict is just marketing for the military industrial complex. Whether we’re Palestinian, Syrian, Iranian, Ukrainian, American or South African, we’re entertainment whilst dying, and adverts when dead.

I despise the overused term “controlled opposition”, but are we truthseekers and anti-war folk (who point out the horror) not “controlled advertisers”. That no matter what good we try do, we’ll ultimately serve something bad.

That terrible thought has a hook in me, and I wonder if I should keep doing this…

"Israel is attacked for being an outpost of Western civilisation. It's fascinating that's an attack. One would think they'd be praised since Western civilisation is the most decent civilisation created in human history. But it is used as an attack by those who hate the West, the Left liberals and the Islamists. They're in an alliance against the United States." - Dennis Prager

Have you watched the news in English on Iran’s Press TV?

At the top, I stated that without evidence, the USA is bombing anyone they claim is associated with Iran, and asked for you to imagine our world if we starved, imprisoned, tortured or shot everyone by 'association'.

Conversely, those committed to these actions, from Australia to the Netherlands, and UK to the USA, are the jailers, torturers and snipers.

They’re the Bombing Association.

