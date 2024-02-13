Several people have contacted me but my replies bounce because they haven’t “authenticated” their Gmail accounts. Keep in mind that “authenticate” means you have to give up more of yourself as data.

HATE

"I'm so scared, please come, come take me. You will come and take me?" - Hind Rajab

You heard the call from the car where Layan Hamadeh (15) and Hind Rajab (6) lay trapped with the 4 dead bodies of their family. You heard Layan scream as she was killed. Hind stayed on the line, injured, and now with 5 corpses for company. Permission was granted by the Israeli military for the Palestine Red Crescent Society to rescue her. Paramedics Yusuf al-Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun reported being targeted with lasers before contact was lost. They and their ambulance were found nearby - shot and bombed. “You will come and take me?" asked the frightened child, but Israel deliberately left her to die.

Their deaths will add meaning to South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (World Court).

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“When death is your constant companion,

you learn to look fear in the eyes, and

know that destiny cannot be controlled

In Palestine, only imagined, only coddled

Gently in dreams, stirred in deep whispers

and rocked in the tired arms of grief, as

something precious and possible, even if

you do not live to see it. This is the hope

which enables the persecuted and abused

to survive anything; which croons in deep

tones, through days of blood and terror, and

through nights of dark, unforgiving horrors,

across generations, in those lands beyond

the known world, where anything is possible

and sanctuary beckons because evil cannot

win always and because the dried throat of

justice remains open, ready to speak, when

there are enough of those who can hear. And

you have learned enough to know that death

is the least of your worries, for life brings far

greater suffering and pain, making death a

welcome friend, should it tell you it is time

to go home; to be free in a way long denied

to the children of ancient, bleeding Palestine.”

- Give poet Rosalyn some love back on her substack

WORST QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Yet, even as Biden has escalated his rhetoric, he is not yet prepared to make significant policy changes, officials said. He and his aides continue to believe his approach of unequivocally supporting Israel is the right one.” - NBC

KILLING NONSENSE KILLING PEOPLE

The USA and its allies have ratcheted up the rhetoric regarding them being the moral force objecting to Israel’s attack on Rafah, the southernmost city where half of the Gaza population is shivering from cold, fear, and diarrhea in tents.

That’s propaganda, and a tactical argument for when they eventually appear in court as Israel’s accomplice.

Anyone could say “I love you” whilst they stabbed you dead, and the only thing in that equation that wouldn’t matter is “I love you.”

“Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people being killed,” Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Even if the West stopped supplying guns and financial aid to Israel’s racist government, it wouldn’t change the fact that they allowed most of Gaza to be destroyed, and the people of the West Bank to be repeatedly attacked and arrested.

Words are not going to bring back stillborn babies, amputated children, and the disease that is going to kill as good or better than any bullet. And that’s before we get to long-term problems such as stunted growth and lack of education.

Substacker Eric Brooks posted a recommendation he titled ‘Freeing the Minds of Israelis from Psychosis to End their Occupation and War on Palestine Here’. He described a podcast episode with two Israeli activists (from Arab Jew Hadar Cohen, and former IDF soldier Meital Yaniv) as:

“The best unpacking I’ve ever heard of the deeply dysfunctional inherited and toxically accumulated internal mentality of the people of Israel (which evolved from the Nazi holocaust to today’s Israeli colonizer madness) and what needs to be done to end its perpetuation.”

You can listen to it here (note that it is in English after the 30second intro).

