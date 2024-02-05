Al Jazeera’s INSIDE STORY is one of my favourite shows. They interview or host debates on current topics, their guests generally well educated and less bombastic than those on U.S. TV.

The episode I’m featuring is ‘Why does IMF predict strong Russian growth despite sanctions?’. I’m sharing because I don’t want it to be lost in the many links I provide on Wednesdays in my Russia/Ukraine summary. It’s interesting and easy to understand, important attributes when dealing with finances.

The host is Adrian Finighan, and this is a better home for him than his previous employers the BBC and CNN. The guests are Chris Weafer, Erlend Bjortvedt and Anatol Lieven.

You can bookmark Inside Story here, or view their latest episodes.

Another good show on Al Jazeera is The Bottom Line. The latest interviews Cornel West who doesn’t hesitate to label Biden as a war criminal.

