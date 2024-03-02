O frabjous day, callooh callay, as anti-war George Galloway wins UK by-election
The vorpal blade went snicker-snack! He left Labour and the Tories dead, and with their heads, went galumphing back.
“Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza. You will pay a high price for the role that you have played in enabling, encouraging, and covering for, the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Palestine. Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak are two cheeks of the same backside, and they both got well and truly spanked tonight in Rochdale.” - George Galloway
Palestine has a voice in the UK Parliament. Anti-war campaigner George Galloway has won the Rochdale by-election on the Workers Party ticket. He got more votes than the top 4 parties combined.
The Media is already attacking him, and will try drown him, but Palestine will become a bigger election issue than it would’ve been. Normal people will come out of the closet to express their disappointment that their government is, again, a warmonger.
“It’s beyond alarming that last night, the Rochdale by-election returned a candidate that dismisses the horror of what happened on 7 October.” - Rishi Sunak
After getting yourself up to date with the news clip in the header, watch Novara Media’s analysis which includes a segment called ‘Who is George Galloway?’ It’s both praiseworthy and critical, and includes excellent snippets from when Galloway stood against the “pack of lies” that caused the war in Iraq.
[POLITICS IS] JABBERWOCKY
‘Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe;
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the mome raths outgrabe.
“Beware the Jabberwock, my son!
The jaws that bite, the claws that catch!
Beware the Jubjub bird, and shun
The frumious Bandersnatch!”
He took his vorpal sword in hand:
Long time the manxome foe he sought–
So rested he by the Tumtum tree,
And stood awhile in thought.
And, as in uffish thought he stood,
The Jabberwock, with eyes of flame,
Came whiffling through the tulgey wood,
And burbled as it came!
One two! One two! And through and through
The vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
He left it dead, and with its head
He went galumphing back.
“And hast thou slain the Jabberwock?
Come to my arms, my beamish boy!
O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!”
He chortled in his joy.
‘Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe;
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the mome raths outgrabe.
-Lewis Carroll
that is so cool to see this wee election get this acknowledgement by you, mike.
thank you - this is SUCH a big deal win for the uk - where the pm and opposition and main papers call palestinian support marches, end of genocide marches "mob rule" and enough now - no kidding
galloway won march 1 coming in like a lion
may rename march "george"
again thanks for noticing -
anyone can see his wed/sunday show on youtube/rumble
his interviews w folks like craig murray lo key chris hedges - always engaging
again, thank you