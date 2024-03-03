I promised you a big article today. It’s long and finished, but maybe it shouldn’t be finished because it’s a mindscrew! So I’m going to reflect on it for a couple of days, to see if I can explain it better. In the meanwhile, it’s Sunday, a good day for the movies…

My headline shows you how easy it is to lie. I’ve already given you intensive articles on the subject here and here, so these are quickies so that you don’t forget. Let the liars unmask themselves, and show who they were before they changed their tune…

HYPOCRITES

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

THIS HAPPENED IN BETWEEN MAIDAN AND RUSSIA’S INVASION (AT THE REQUEST OF THE DONBAS)

2021

HONESTY

2018 - Gotta love Max

2023

Whilst we’re being honest, let’s admit that there are Nazis in Russia too. However, Putin isn’t Zelensky so they don’t have power over him. And there’s a civil war in Ukraine, not in Russia. But as soldiers rotate, those with bad ideas, better training, and PTSD, are going to prove bad for both countries.

