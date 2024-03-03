Why did the Media, before the war, lie that there were Nazis in Ukraine?
Let's use video history to reverse their whitewash and my headline.
I promised you a big article today. It’s long and finished, but maybe it shouldn’t be finished because it’s a mindscrew! So I’m going to reflect on it for a couple of days, to see if I can explain it better. In the meanwhile, it’s Sunday, a good day for the movies…
My headline shows you how easy it is to lie. I’ve already given you intensive articles on the subject here and here, so these are quickies so that you don’t forget. Let the liars unmask themselves, and show who they were before they changed their tune…
HYPOCRITES
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
THIS HAPPENED IN BETWEEN MAIDAN AND RUSSIA’S INVASION (AT THE REQUEST OF THE DONBAS)
2021
HONESTY
2018 - Gotta love Max
2023
Whilst we’re being honest, let’s admit that there are Nazis in Russia too. However, Putin isn’t Zelensky so they don’t have power over him. And there’s a civil war in Ukraine, not in Russia. But as soldiers rotate, those with bad ideas, better training, and PTSD, are going to prove bad for both countries.
Why did the Media, before the war, lie that there were Nazis in Ukraine?
Why did the media lie? Because they’re the Scorpion in the fable of the 🐸 Frog and the Scorpion 🦂
I care about the Nazis in Ukraine because you're asking me to pay for them and lift them up as heroes. Nobody's doing that for the Nazis in Russia.
There are wars all over and there are always going to be wars all over. But in a country where a company makes the news because it had a summer picnic and served watermelon and fried chicken and their employees (all, many, whatever?) were black and that's an unforgivable "microagression," don't you be telling me I'm supposed to be totes fine with arming a bunch of literal Nazis because "democracy."