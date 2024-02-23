Yesterday, the Devil visited CSIS, one of her favourite cults, to televise how her plans for Earth are doing. She rubbed her red right hand over her behemoth figure, and asked her host, Max Bergmann, how she looked. He responded, “Victoria Nuland’s body suits you.”

Victoria Nuland’s lies remind me of that old human resources recruitment joke, of which there are several versions, but I’m copying the first I found:

An HR manager died and her soul was greeted at the gates of Heaven by an Angel. The Angel looked at the HR Manager and said “Before you get settled in, I'm instructed to let you have a day in hell and a day in heaven, and then you are to choose where you’d like to go for all eternity.” “Actually, I think I’d prefer heaven”, said the HR Manager. “Sorry, rules are rules” at which point the Angel took her to Hell's door 1st. There, they found a beautiful golf course(she loved golf). In the distance was a country club; around her were many friends, past fellow executives, all smartly dressed, happy, and cheering for her. They ran up and kissed her on both cheeks, and they talked about old times. She enjoyed a superb steak and lobster dinner with the Devil (who was actually rather nice) and she had a wonderful night telling jokes and dancing. Before she knew it, it was time to leave. Everyone shook her hand and waved goodbye. “Now it’s time to spend a day in heaven,” the Angel said. So the next 24 hours were spent lounging around on clouds, playing the harp and singing. At the end of the day, the Angel returned. “Now,” he said, “You must choose between the two.” “Well, heaven is lovely but boring, so I actually had a better time in hell. I choose hell.” said the HR Manager. The Angel took her back to Hell. When the door opened, she found herself standing in a desolate wasteland covered in garbage and filth. She saw her friends dressed in rags, picking up rubbish and putting it in old sacks. The Devil approached and put his arm around her. “I don’t understand,” stuttered the HR manager,"Why is it so different??" The Devil simply looked at her and smiled, “Yesterday we were recruiting you, today you're staff."

QUOTING VICTORIA NULAND

The full transcript is available at CSIS but for those with a weak stomach for propaganda, here are a few devilish quotes from Victoria Nuland. I’m hoping you will choose one of them and use the comment section to tell me why its nonsense.

“In less than two years Europe broke its dependency on Russian oil and the U.S. doubled liquefied natural gas exports across the Atlantic, helping European partners reduce their dependence on Russian gas from 40 percent of total consumption to just 13 percent today.”

“Without sending a single U.S. soldier into combat and investing less than one-tenth of one year’s defense budget of the United States we have helped Ukraine destroy 50 percent of Russia’s ground combat power.”

“Our continued support for Ukraine tells tyrants and autocrats wherever they are that we will not stand by while the U.N. Charter is torn to shreds, that we will defend the rights of free people to determine their own future and to protect their sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Ukraine over many decades has like many countries, our own included, had fractious politics. But this war has been uniting in a way I think Putin didn’t expect.”

“If you’re talking about election disinformation and election interference, that is a whole another front on which we and our allies and partners, since we saw this in – for the first time in the United States in 2016, have had to work on – and obviously, we all who – all of us who are having elections in 2024.”

“Ukraine’s economy grew by 5 percent last year.”

“Putin has also stolen the future for his own people. We talked about, you know, 350,000 killed or wounded. Think about how many families in Russia that touches. How does Putin explain sending so many young boys into this meat grinder, never coming home, a complete rejiggering of the economy so it is all about the war and not about education or technology… Everybody else is investing – including the United States – in our future. And Putin is investing in death and destruction.”

The above quote is relevant to Nuland delivering a half-truth, easily the best reason for war the Devil invented. Tell me why it’s only half a lie.

“Most of the support we are providing actually goes right back into the U.S. economy and defense industrial base, helping to modernize and scale our own vital defense infrastructure while creating American jobs and economic growth. In fact, the first $75 billion package created good-paying American jobs in at least 40 states across the United States, and 90 percent of this next request will do the same… It helps Ukraine, it provides jobs in the United States, and it serves as an economic stimulus. And I think countries like Germany are starting to see the same requirement. And so that’s – that is a good thing… And I think right now we haven’t seen an either/or in Europe. We’ve seen a yes/and, including, again, countries like Germany looking at how you build weapons in Ukraine both for their market, for the global market, et cetera. So that is what we need to foster going forward. And I will tell you as somebody who works all around the world some of these really basic systems – you know, we make Cadillac of weapons, but some of the most basic stuff is needed by every – all over the place, by countries defending themselves against terrorism and other things.

I doubt CNN, Fox, CBS, BBC and other famous media oxymorons will lead with that as their headline.

In closing Nuland said, “I’m always an optimist, Max. I’m an optimist by nature, but I’m also paid to be an optimist.” That last part was so true that the audience laughed.

NOTE

As previously stated, after tomorrow I’ll be dropping down to one weekly post. By coincidence, I will return on March 3 with a biggish article that involves the CSIS, the misnamed Center for Strategic and International Studies. The Atlantic Council, who also attended Nuland’s propaganda conference, will be mentioned too.

