I continue to highlight this event because there’s positive beyond the fairness of hearing the other side. Ultimately, PUTIN’S INTERVIEW WAS THE OFFER OF A PEACE DIALOGUE, something we must push for after the deaths of hundreds of thousands of soldiers who, two years ago, were like us (cashiers, maids, administrators, street sweepers, electricians, plumbers, sex workers etc.).

Betsy: Am I getting the real drug or the fake drug? Doctor: That I can't say. Shall I sign ya up?” - Fargo Season 2

Part of the revolution for our minds is to fight for the freedom of the minds of others. One of the ways we can do that is to counteract the distortion of truth (and outright lies) by the Mainstream Media (MSM).

They went from treating Tucker Carlson’s interview of President Vladimir Putin as the end of civilisation to pretending it was a non-event. Some became ‘fact-checkers’, nefariously using a pixel to distract us from the picture.

You cannot be a journalist for most legacy media unless you’re schizophrenic or have no conscience. We cannot seek truth unless we call lies by its names. We need our Voldemort moment.

My banned book is ‘Same Shit, Different Government’, hence the title of this substack. Consequently, I’m in agreement with Julian Macfarlane who, yesterday, described mass media as Shit Stream Media (SSM). To steal from the spirit of one of the characters in the Fargo series, I’d rather live with one of my stinky shits than most ‘journalists’.

THE FLUSHING BEGINS…

“The shallow end of the pool is where the turds float.” - Fargo Season 3

Whereas I was going to write an anti-propaganda article regarding the Putin/Tucker affair, others have already done it. Consequently, I flush the notes I took yesterday, and point you in the direction of fellow travellers (who Substack’s dictionary thinks should be “foretunetellers”).

CAVEAT

“This kind of thing didn't work in Westerns and it's not gonna work tonight… I'm an optimist. So when I see this, I don't think the sky is falling. I think that, sir, is the sound of opportunity knocking.” - Fargo Season 2

It wasn’t all bad. In fact, there’s goodness.

I expect Tucker’s website and X’s (real stats) will pass the 30 million mark this weekend. Snippets on TV and social media, especially in Russia, will add up to far more.

The World isn’t the USA and UK no matter how they influence/deinfluence online media. Journalists in other countries have reported on it. Even in Germany, some sane articles countered those that U.S.A. Vassal Olaf Scholz used for his attack.

Some SSM are guilty in abstention which isn’t as bad as outright lies, and makes them less relevant.

There were those who told enough of the truth so that less-than-coy disparages within could be taken on the chin e.g. Reuters gave us ‘Putin tells Tucker Carlson Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia’, something contrary to SSM’s current WW3 narrative (which must be fought!). AFP had ‘Russia cannot be defeated in Ukraine’ which is another fact that should be acknowledged as a reason to negotiate.

Sadly my country’s private media is under the thumb of the sponsors of the negative version of the West, but at least State media posted ‘Putin says Russia has no interest in expanding Ukraine war to other countries’ (which can be seen below).

Share