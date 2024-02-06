My writing fall short of my intentions, and bookmarked videos threaten to drown my mind. Tomorrow, I have to get myself back to a cold, rat-filled trench between Russia and Ukraine. Consequently, instead of writing about these video topics, or using them to augment an article, I’m letting them swim from Palestine (and away from me) to your internet jacuzzi.

Whereas I found all necessary, you’ll figure out which you have time for. But I call attention to the first video, regarding a brave 18-yr-old American-Israeli called Tal Mitnick. People like him who believe in pursuing peace risk persecution from politicians existing on drugs of violence.

Tal made the news when his school prinicipal got fired. He was the first to go to prison for refusing military service for what he considers to be a revenge war on Gaza -

After 30 days, he was released, and interviewed by Democracy Now! (as seen in the video below). His answers show how morally mature he is, more than most adults I’ve known.

This interview moment is significant because, afterwards, on 23 January 2024, he was sent back to prison for another 30 days. This time, his fate received little coverage.

Scarily, Netanhayu can keep doing this to him and others because there’s no law protecting them.

THE BRAVE TAL MITNICK

NOVARA MEDIA IS FAB - subscribe!

EXCEPTIONAL ARGUMENTS

THE ISRAELI LOBBY

