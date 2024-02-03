“Hear the cry of War,

louder than before

With his sword in hand,

to control the land,

crushing metal strikes

on this frightening night

Fall onto your knees

for the Phantom Lord

Fall to your knees

and bow to the Phantom Lord.”

- ‘Phantom Lord”

Metallica’s 1983 album ‘Kill ‘Em All’ is our soundtrack as Biden bombs the Middle East again. He may eat his ice-cream with Tabasco by mistake, but his long warmongering voting record makes him the Phantom Lord. He’s not really here, and he haunts foreign places, so he’s the Phantom Lord in other ways, and he’s Phantom Lord today. And as I rhyme, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is beat-boxing “Bomb, bomb, bombs away.”

I make fun of the USA’s latest foreign ‘adventure’ because there’s no fun in the Arabs they’re killing with 125 missiles at 85 targets in 7 locations in Iraq and Syria.

Of course, the dead and wounded are Iraqis and Syrians, and possibly soldiers or refugees from neighbouring countries, but to the USA (and Israel) they’re just Arabs… the same way Americans, Brits, Canadians and Australians are just Caucasians (and, thank goodness for CNN, Fox News and The Terrorgraph, not the ‘Four Horseman’ of the War OF Terror).

“The Horsemen are drawing nearer,

on the leather steeds they ride

They have come to take your life.”

- ‘The Four Horsemen’

The backdrop is that 3 American soldiers died and 40 were wounded (all in stable condition) on 28 January 2024, when a drone or missile landed on their base in either Jordan or Syria.

The confusion is that the USA said that it happened in Jordan, and Jordan said that it happened in Syria.

The USA may not want it again mentioned that they’re illegally occupying part of Syria.

Jordan may not want attention to Israel’s allies on its soil during it’s unpopular destruction of Gaza.

But the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility, and also said it was in Syria, yet the USA never confirmed the other attacks by the group in other places the same day.

The argument is less consequential to the bigger picture which is that American troops are in Syria, and the base that was attacked was either part of that, or it was a Jordan base supplying them. It’s not a matter of “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never harm you.” One American word will harm you: OIL.

That’s why the Americans are there, to fund the Kurdish breakaway which mostly straddles Syria and Iraq, with oil sold to Israel. Maybe the Americans got the idea from ISIS who used to ship it from occupied territories in Iraq through Kurdistan to Turkey who would then sell it as Kurdistan labeled oil to Israel.

Additionally, by supporting the Kurdistan Regional Government, the USA deprives the Syrian government of its main income, thus keeping it weak. However, a recent court decision in favour of Iraq threatens the Kurds supply of oil to Israel.

Kurdistan, with 25-30 million people, wants to be its own country. However, it will be aware that the USA only uses and discards Arabs for convenience. Think Iran, Libya, Yemen, Egypt and-

The USA gave weapons to Saddam Hussein but toppled him when he wanted to sell oil in a currency other than the dollar. They occupied his country, putting its government in a difficult situation as it splintered and warred, thus ironically requiring the U.S. military’s protection. But when it voted for the USA to leave in 2020, it didn’t - the oil kept flowing away, and the USA would drone attack groups within even when it was against the government’s best interest. With the USA’s support for Israel’s current slaughter of Palestinians, something deeply unpopular across all factions in Iraq, it has again asked the Americans to leave. This time, the USA’s under pressure, and may do so. If they do, would it be from the whole region except Israel, or would Kurdistan’s value to the West increase?

“We are scanning the scene

in the city tonight

We are looking for you

to start up a fight

There is an evil feeling

in our brains

But it is nothing new

you know it drives us insane.“

- ‘Seek and Destroy’

Those lyrics are what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin means when he says “Defending our interests.” And he’s backed up by the Big Guy with a hunter for a son:

“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond.”

Biden said that in the way that American politicians do so well, with devilspeak. If the USA never seeks conflict, they’d seek peace, or fuck off out of the Middle East.

The Media is quick to doubletalk too, with NBC News describing the bombing as “Biden seeking to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a wider conflict while working to secure his re-election.” The gods of critical journalism must be as proud as the gods of war.

“No mercy for what we are doing,

no thought to even what we have done

We don't need to feel the sorrow,

no remorse for the helpless one

Blood feeds the war machine

as it eats its way across the land

We don't need the feel the sorrow.

no remorse is the one command.”

- ‘No Remorse’

Proportionally, what’s happening is the same as a Buddhist beheading your family because you stood on an ant.

I’m diminishing the deaths of those American soldiers not for the sake of callousness but because Caucasian lives are not, for example, worth 10 or 1000 Arab lives. Especially when those troops of plunder got paid to be where they shouldn’t be. They weren’t protecting the USA. They were on foreign soil, mercenaries for the corporatocracy.

However, the same NBC article described their landing on American soil as the “dignified return of the three slain U.S. soldiers”. It’s as if they were civilians killed in their own country by a terrorist.

This is not the Boston Marathon Bomb. It’s Biden’s bombs. So whose the real terrorist?

ESCALATION FOR DEESCALATION BULLSHIT

Analysts such as Aleks at Black Mountain Analysis and Larry Johnson at A Son of a New American expected this. Iraq and Syria expected this. Iran expected this. The USA expected Iran to expect this. The Media will pretend that they didn’t - They make it real, you know.

“Late at night all systems go

You have come to see the show

We do our best You're the rest

You make it real you know”.

- ‘Whiplash’

Although Shia militia groups across the Middle East have minds of their own, it’s unlikely that they would exist in effective form if it were not for Iran’s forward thinking plan which, for want of a better description, is like the West creating autonomous A.I.

But if we go back in time, we discover that it was the UK and the USA that toppled Iran’s democracy, and thus radicalised the Middle East for our lifetime.

Biden’s bombs will kill some of these so-called Iranian-linked fighters, but we’ll never know how many were civilians since drones sometimes gatecrash weddings instead of ‘terrorists’ and ‘freedom fighters’ e.g. Afghanistan and Yemen. Funerals are also popular.

If the USA claims falsely or truthfully that one individual they don’t like was in attendance, then it becomes a justified target. Or it’s labelled as a ‘signature strike’ and not a ‘mass killing’ if the behaviour of the target matches that of the enemy, thus turning a celebration or mourning into a synonym for a militia meeting.

These events would be headlines if they happened in Austin, Texas or Sacramento, California… but these are only Arabs, especially the kids.

The NBC actually told the truth. Biden’s bombs in Iraq and Syria are meant to save face for Biden’s electioneering. How dare the Republicans call him a coward!

For those who don’t buy the righteousness of bombing, they’re using the subtext of “escalating to deescalate”. That means that they’re not attacking Iran directly, but killing what they see as Iranian allies as a warning to Iran.

Maybe it works, but how seriously have they considered how those groups being killed would feel betrayed by Iran, and if Iran wants to be viewed as a father and not a betrayer? Or that the primary goal of saving Gaza and establishing Palestine is worth the risk of being attacked.

Will Iran call the USA’s bluff, directly or indirectly?

And let’s call “escalating to deescalate” what it is here, which is the killing of more people for the ego of exceptionalism.

FUCK ‘EM ALL

Biden looks into the mirror of U.S. foreign policy and asks, “Am I evil?”. Then he grins, takes another lick of hot vanilla, and answers, “Yes, I am. I am Man.”

Metallica’s song ‘Jump in the Fire’ has Satan watching humans kill themselves, and then hunting them for their sins.

“Down in the depths of my fiery home,

the summons bell will chime

tempting you and all the earth

to join our sinful kind

There is a job to be done, and I'm the one

You people make me do it.”

- ‘Jump in the Fire’

I can hope for their punishment, but hope isn’t action. Instead, I can take a lesson from my younger self and mates who never called Metallica’s album ‘Kill ‘Em All’. To us it was ‘Fuck ‘Em All!”

Header image credit to DS-Grafik Design.

For follow-up news about the consequences of bombs, follow Black Mountain Analysis, Larry Johnson, Julian MacFarlane, Middle East Eye, Al Jazeera and Press TV Iran. You can find many more non-MSM news sources here.

Share