Protestors against election rigging in Pakistan

Pakistan, controlled by the military which is controlled by the USA. It’s 240 million people and nuclear bombs don’t remotely get as much attention as Ukrainians and Palestinians.

Poor Prime Minister Imran Khan had the misfortune to be in Moscow to get gas when Russia entered Ukraine. He dared to put his country’s need before the USA’s demand that he condemn Putin, and thus he was overthrown, he and his wife imprisoned, and his fellow politicians repressed.

Despite the crackdown, his followers bravely competed as independent candidates, winning the most seats in Parliament. However, Omar Ayub Khan, Khan’s choice for Prime Minister, is in hiding, rightfully fearing for his life and the consequences of trump-up charges.

Then the corrupt opposition banded together in coalition to shut out Khan’s supporters.

Pakistan is in a terrible era. Being the USA’s ally requires the majority to sacrifice themselves for fake democracy.

This short video will help you understand the situation.

