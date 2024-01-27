“The world's worst famine since North Korea in the 1990s and the one in which Western responsibility is clearest... Britain has sold at least £4.5 billion in arms to Saudi Arabia and £500 million to the UAE since the war began. The US role is even bigger: Trump authorized arms sales to the Saudis worth $110 billion last May. Yemen will be the defining famine crime of this generation, perhaps this century.” - author Alex de Waal

Yemen remains a country under physical attack and/or political manipulation by the USA, UK, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Despite approximately 400,000 dead from war, and consequent famine, many citizens of the West have only come to know of Yemen because of the Houthis assaulting Israeli-connected ships in an attempt to put pressure on Israel to stop committing genocide in Palestine.

Instead of stopping Israel from indiscriminately bombing Gaza and shooting innocent people in the West Bank, the USA sent them weapons whilst flooding the Media with supportive propaganda. When the Houthis began deterring ships, the USA and UK bombed them.

Consequently the timing of a documentary about assassins in Yemen is perfect, and surprising that its published by the BBC. I say that because MI6 are allies of the CIA, and its only logical that they know what’s happening with American mercenaries and their implicated ally, the UAE.

That American ex-Special Forces operatives and Al Qaeda soldiers are killing people on the same target list will be astounding to some viewers, but less so to online truthseekers interested in modern imperialism and corporatocracy.

AMERICAN MERCENARIES KILLING IN YEMEN

The first version of the video is in English, the second also in English but with Arabic subtitles.

If these videos are removed, please inform me in the comment section so that I can upload.

Journalist Nawal Al-Maghafi’s is exceptionally brave in revealing hidden worlds. I encourage you to also watch her in ‘Iraq's Secret Sex Trade', one of my favourite documentaries of 2023.

Share