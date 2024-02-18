It’s called Avdeevka, Avdiivka and Avdeyevka.

It’s an industrial town that had a population of only 30,000 but became significant as one of Ukraine’s most fortified positions. From there, the Ukrainians subjected their ex-countrymen in Donetsk city with terror (and not strategic) attacks.

It’s easy to find Western propaganda about the fall of Avdeevka, and then counter that with writing by honest professionals, but it’ll be different for us to simply look at what Russian publications are saying.

Shoigu tells Putin Avdeyevka is under full control

An area of 31.75 square kilometers has been liberated from Ukrainian nationalists. The enemy’s losses in the fighting for Avdeyevka over the past 24 hours alone exceeded 1,500 men… The liberation of Avdeyevka made it possible to push the frontline away from Donetsk, thus significantly securing it from terrorist strikes by the criminal Kiev regime. - TASS

Biden blames Republicans for the fall of Avdeevka

US President Joe Biden has identified the alleged culprits behind this week’s loss of a Ukrainian stronghold to Russian forces: the Republican lawmakers who have refused to approve his request for $60 billion in additional aid to Kiev. - Russia Today (RT)

The State Duma announced “Avdeevsky tactics”

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Alexei Zhuravlev said that the tactics of capturing Avdeevka could be used to liberate other cities. “I would like to remind you that Avdeevka, which is literally across the road from Donetsk, was stormed for almost two years before the Ukrainian troops were finally pushed out from their defensive lines. This is an important achievement, at least because it was from there that daily shelling of the civilian Donetsk population took place, and now, I hope, it will become quieter in the capital of the DPR,” the deputy emphasized in an interview with RIA Novosti. He noted that the Kiev regime has suffered serious reputational damage, and the Ukrainian command is not learning anything, because, just like Avdeevka, Marinka and Bakhmut were previously taken. - Svpressa

Zakharova responded to Zelensky’s statement about the withdrawal of troops from Avdievka

Kyiv decided to withdraw troops from Avdiivka not to save lives, as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claims, but because of the desire to fight only for money, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram: “No, not for that reason. But because the President and his gang know how to ‘fight’ only for big money, which goes straight into their pockets, and only against civilians.” - Nakanune

The other side of the propaganda war

Earlier, I commented to a subscriber that “I think this Avdeevka victory will be the biggest psychological blow to Ukrainian soldiers who were forced to fight for a president who once-upon-a-time promised them peace. It will be amplified once we know how many Ukrainians soldiers surrendered, and if Russia proves that they're treating them well.”

It’s because of this that I believe Western mainstream media, such as the Moscow Times, are attempting to distract from this pivotal moment in the war. You’ll note that their front page, which I’ve divided into 3 screenshots, has 12 x Navalny headlines plus other anti-Russia topics. No Avdeevka.

Similarly, the Kyiv ‘Independent’ features Navalny, has another dozen smaller headlines on other topics, and only mentions Avdeevka in an even smaller news feed, and only as a “withdrawal”.

The tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians who died in Avdeevka, and the wounded Ukrainians abandoned by their desperate countrymen, are dismissed for the sake of propaganda seeking to demonise Russia for the purpose of raising funds to continue the war for war profiteers.

It’s plausible to consider that the same people who control these newspapers destroyed the two peace processes Russia agreed to, in 2014 and 2022.

War is the only game until its forced to end. And then they’ll create another.

